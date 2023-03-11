- Added new loot notification when in shops to make it easier for players to see what items are available.
- Added new icons on mini map, and players can now filter through them for better navigation.
- Added three new races Transit, Metro, and TheMarket for players to experience.
- Updated car physics for better realism and smoother gameplay.
- Added time of day for solo mode
- Art update including the bash and added train station to enhance the game's aesthetics.
- Removed race in the main menu.
- Temporarily removed inventory.
- Updated lighting for improved visuals and better immersion.
- Updated underglow.
- Fixed issue where players could spawn in with the wrong car.
- Fixed issue where the AI cars could bounce in the sky.
- Fixed issue where traffic could cause hitching.
- Improved loading when in shops.
- Fixed issue where players could be flipped when exiting the shop.
- Boost now resets after death for better balance.
- Fixed issue when matchmaking and going to vehicle select could cause you to not be able to cancel matchmaking.
- Fixed issue when the camera could shake when constantly running into a wall.
- Fixed issue where players could see no card in the wheel shop when editing their wheels.
- Fixed issue with tail lights.
- Fixed issue where the car wheels could be floating off the ground after death.
- Fixed issue with camera breaking after death.
- Fixed issue where the camera could be facing the wrong direction after respawning.
- Fixed issue with race positions.
- Updated AI appearance.
- Updated AI to have different colored flames.
- Fixed out of map areas around the slums to prevent players from accessing unintended areas.
Maximum Velocity update for 11 March 2023
Maximum Velocity Update 0.1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update