Maximum Velocity update for 11 March 2023

Maximum Velocity Update 0.1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new loot notification when in shops to make it easier for players to see what items are available.
  • Added new icons on mini map, and players can now filter through them for better navigation.
  • Added three new races Transit, Metro, and TheMarket for players to experience.
  • Updated car physics for better realism and smoother gameplay.
  • Added time of day for solo mode
  • Art update including the bash and added train station to enhance the game's aesthetics.
  • Removed race in the main menu.
  • Temporarily removed inventory.
  • Updated lighting for improved visuals and better immersion.
  • Updated underglow.
  • Fixed issue where players could spawn in with the wrong car.
  • Fixed issue where the AI cars could bounce in the sky.
  • Fixed issue where traffic could cause hitching.
  • Improved loading when in shops.
  • Fixed issue where players could be flipped when exiting the shop.
  • Boost now resets after death for better balance.
  • Fixed issue when matchmaking and going to vehicle select could cause you to not be able to cancel matchmaking.
  • Fixed issue when the camera could shake when constantly running into a wall.
  • Fixed issue where players could see no card in the wheel shop when editing their wheels.
  • Fixed issue with tail lights.
  • Fixed issue where the car wheels could be floating off the ground after death.
  • Fixed issue with camera breaking after death.
  • Fixed issue where the camera could be facing the wrong direction after respawning.
  • Fixed issue with race positions.
  • Updated AI appearance.
  • Updated AI to have different colored flames.
  • Fixed out of map areas around the slums to prevent players from accessing unintended areas.

