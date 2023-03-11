 Skip to content

Squirrel Launcher update for 11 March 2023

Squirrel Launcher Patch 1.0.7

Squirrel Launcher Patch 1.0.7

Changes

  • when starting a new game, music will default to normal
  • added an initial boost to the space launch - getting astrophobia achievement may be a bit harder but is still possible
  • slightly reduced number of obstacles in desert
  • added an additional fuel to plane upgrades
  • added a few more gun upgrades to space squirrel
  • updated to unity 2021.3.20f1

I want to fix the game crash that might occur on the final part of the game, but I am unable to reproduce this problem. If you get this crash, please address it in the Steam discussion forums and provide more details. I know it might be frustrating for this to happen at the end, but your crash logs and context about the crash could really help.

Thanks

