Squirrel Launcher Patch 1.0.7

Changes
- when starting a new game, music will default to normal
- added an initial boost to the space launch - getting astrophobia achievement may be a bit harder but is still possible
- slightly reduced number of obstacles in desert
- added an additional fuel to plane upgrades
- added a few more gun upgrades to space squirrel
- updated to unity 2021.3.20f1
I want to fix the game crash that might occur on the final part of the game, but I am unable to reproduce this problem. If you get this crash, please address it in the Steam discussion forums and provide more details. I know it might be frustrating for this to happen at the end, but your crash logs and context about the crash could really help.
Thanks
Changed files in this update