炸弹狂欢 update for 11 March 2023

3.11Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The program generation mode of the map is modified, and the wave function algorithm is used to divide the map into several small areas to avoid the phenomenon of getting stuck in the process of jumping the scene

