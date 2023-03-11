Big Performance Gains

Moving on over to Amazon S3

Hey everyone. If you've noticed over the past few days bad performance for your uploads, it's been addressed with this update.

Previously, token artwork and maps were stored on a webserver that held the files for the duration of a session to hand out to players. While it served it's purpose initially, performance began to get very poor, which times of over 10 seconds to upload a map.

Now, the file handling is being done on Amazon's servers, and as a result, upload times have never been better. Not only that, but there's no more worry about running out of room, so files are held onto longer than just a single session. What this means is that once you use a piece of token art or map, it'll be cached indefinitely. Next time you load a game, or reuse that piece of artwork, you won't have to upload a thing. This results in a much faster, smoother, and better experience for everyone.

If something isn't working as expected, let me know!