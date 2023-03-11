Orbital Drop 5 Hotfix

Hey all - just pushing some small fixes from things that have come up since yesterday. Thanks to everyone sending in feedback! As a reminder, you can use the Feedback Form in-game to directly send us screenshots and descritions of bugs you find. These go straight to our bug tracker and are very helpful, so thank you!

Fix issue with toads spawning in CH4 after miniboss defeated

Fix issue with camera returning to caves after exiting them

Fix issue where you were able to load enemies into your own storage

Fix performance issues with placing infra/unloading things later in the game

Update main menu text to indicate we are indeed in Orbital Drop 5

Adds more skill icons for units

We've got some other fixes on deck for sometime in the coming week, but as always, send us whatever feedback you've got! Thanks so much for playing and helping make the game great.