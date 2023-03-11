 Skip to content

Super Night Riders update for 11 March 2023

Update #10 - Minor improvements.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Release version 2023-03-11 changelog:

  • Better quality for the UI textures.
  • Improvement of the performance for the reflections.
  • Upgrade from Unity 2017 to 2018.

