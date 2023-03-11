Hotfix 1.0.2

The feedback has been great! Thank you all so much for sharing your thoughts. We were so energized by it that we couldn't help but send another update right away. Enjoy!

Fixed a bug where if you return to Fenton after getting Strength in Fiction Quest but before completing it, you get an empty conversation.

Fixed a bug where if you visit Medusa before yesterday’s hotfix AND return to her the gallery wall will block you.

Added indicators to date and gift selection screens to more clearly indicate you can scroll to see more characters.

Fixed an out of world bug where you can jump out of Sol’s area of the castle.

Prevented players from leaving Hokkaido before Grim shows up to take you back to Drac’s Castle.

Added two new Quests to clarify where to find Nefret – “Got the Power!” and “Electrified!” added to give a bit more guidance to the player.

Tuned the lightning in Thundercrack Hollow to be more forgiving.

Added in signage to help guide to Fenton and Lightning.

Fixed an unreported bug in the Profile selection when attempting to creating a new game and backing out of a profile. It required you to back out a second time.

Tuned Pumpkink to be a bit less punishing.

Tuned physics on Rollkins.

