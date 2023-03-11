Share · View all patches · Build 10744490 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.21.2 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)

This updates contains miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

Railgun balance changes:

Decreased Loader cost from 12500 to 10000.

Decreased Accelerator and Launcher cost from 7500 to 5000.

Increased Loader mass from 12 to 24.

Increased Accelerator and Launcher mass from 24 to 36.

Mine balance changes:

Halved iron/ammo cost to manufacture mines.

Increased health from 800 to 3200.

Increased the number of mine parts that can fit in a tile stack from 4 to 8.

E.M.P. Missile balance changes:

Increased E.M.P. missile range from 600 to 700.

Various new and updated built-in ships:

5 new Monolith ships: Accoster, Ambuscader, Bombardier, Quickdraw, and Roughhouser.

4 new Cabal ships: Astraeus, Aurelian, Ejecta, and Eos.

8 new Imperium ships: Austral, Avicida, Black Knight, Elanine, Hercinia, Longspur, Ninox, and Skirath.

8 new Fringe ships: Bigfoot, Chimney Slug, Clockwork, Junk Carver, Nutcracker, Sprocket, Streamliner, and Umbrage.

1 new Medium Imperium Trade Station.

Miscellaneous updates to other existing built-in ships.