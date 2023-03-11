 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 11 March 2023

Release Candidate 0.21.2

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.21.2 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)

This updates contains miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

  • Railgun balance changes:
  • Decreased Loader cost from 12500 to 10000.
  • Decreased Accelerator and Launcher cost from 7500 to 5000.
  • Increased Loader mass from 12 to 24.
  • Increased Accelerator and Launcher mass from 24 to 36.
  • Mine balance changes:
  • Halved iron/ammo cost to manufacture mines.
  • Increased health from 800 to 3200.
  • Increased the number of mine parts that can fit in a tile stack from 4 to 8.
  • E.M.P. Missile balance changes:
  • Increased E.M.P. missile range from 600 to 700.
  • Various new and updated built-in ships:
  • 5 new Monolith ships: Accoster, Ambuscader, Bombardier, Quickdraw, and Roughhouser.
  • 4 new Cabal ships: Astraeus, Aurelian, Ejecta, and Eos.
  • 8 new Imperium ships: Austral, Avicida, Black Knight, Elanine, Hercinia, Longspur, Ninox, and Skirath.
  • 8 new Fringe ships: Bigfoot, Chimney Slug, Clockwork, Junk Carver, Nutcracker, Sprocket, Streamliner, and Umbrage.
  • 1 new Medium Imperium Trade Station.
  • Miscellaneous updates to other existing built-in ships.
  • Ships that are set to "junk" can no longer be controlled, which the U.I. now makes clear with a red icon on the HUD similar to the icon shown when the ship doesn't have enough command points.
  • Delivery missions will no longer be shown if they don't have enough space to hold the requested resources.
  • Mining lasers will no longer shoot at parts marked for salvaging when set to Hold Fire.
  • Collateral damage from area-of-effect weapons will no longer damage neutral ships/stations. This should prevent accidentally damaging stations while trying to rescue them.
  • Tweaked collision avoidance so that ships will be less likely to interfere with each other when flying around suns.
  • Changed the default hotkey for toggling the "Toggle Auto Face Cursor" direct control mode option from Ctrl+F to Ctrl+Shift+F to reduce accidental presses.
  • Ships owned by player can now be abandoned even if there are no crew on the ship.
  • Added settings to turn off the flying crew and resource pick-up dotted lines.
  • Using the "Load Ship (Replace Existing)" option in the ship editor will now automatically update the ship's flight direction to match the loaded ship.
  • Increased the default number of auto-save, quick-save, and lost ship files from 10 to 25. (Only applies to new players.)
  • Replaced the clock icon (shown next to a player's name in multiplayer when they are slowing the game down for everyone else) with a turtle icon.
  • Bugfix: Crash in some very specific situations when transferring crew to a junked ship.
  • Bugfix: Possible multiplayer desyncs caused by railguns.
  • Bugfix: On occasion, more crew than necessary could be assigned to deliver batteries.
  • Bugfix: Ion Beam Prisms were very slow to change targets after destroying their current target.
  • Bugfix: If a player gets disconnected from a multiplayer game while making an in-system hyper-jump, the jumping ship(s) would disappear until another player travels to near where it jumped to.
  • Bugfix: Copying, rotating, and pasting groups of parts could break resource and crew assignments when done between non-rotatable parts.
  • Bugfix: The "Break Formation To Attack" setting was not functioning at all.
  • Bugfix: Missions that were redeemable at any trade station in a star system would also erroneously show star icons on faction bases.
  • Bugfix: Typing multiplayer chat messages longer than the text box would cause the text to be offset the next time a chat message was typed.

