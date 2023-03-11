Cosmoteer release candidate 0.21.2 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)
This updates contains miscellaneous fixes and improvements.
- Railgun balance changes:
- Decreased Loader cost from 12500 to 10000.
- Decreased Accelerator and Launcher cost from 7500 to 5000.
- Increased Loader mass from 12 to 24.
- Increased Accelerator and Launcher mass from 24 to 36.
- Mine balance changes:
- Halved iron/ammo cost to manufacture mines.
- Increased health from 800 to 3200.
- Increased the number of mine parts that can fit in a tile stack from 4 to 8.
- E.M.P. Missile balance changes:
- Increased E.M.P. missile range from 600 to 700.
- Various new and updated built-in ships:
- 5 new Monolith ships: Accoster, Ambuscader, Bombardier, Quickdraw, and Roughhouser.
- 4 new Cabal ships: Astraeus, Aurelian, Ejecta, and Eos.
- 8 new Imperium ships: Austral, Avicida, Black Knight, Elanine, Hercinia, Longspur, Ninox, and Skirath.
- 8 new Fringe ships: Bigfoot, Chimney Slug, Clockwork, Junk Carver, Nutcracker, Sprocket, Streamliner, and Umbrage.
- 1 new Medium Imperium Trade Station.
- Miscellaneous updates to other existing built-in ships.
- Ships that are set to "junk" can no longer be controlled, which the U.I. now makes clear with a red icon on the HUD similar to the icon shown when the ship doesn't have enough command points.
- Delivery missions will no longer be shown if they don't have enough space to hold the requested resources.
- Mining lasers will no longer shoot at parts marked for salvaging when set to Hold Fire.
- Collateral damage from area-of-effect weapons will no longer damage neutral ships/stations. This should prevent accidentally damaging stations while trying to rescue them.
- Tweaked collision avoidance so that ships will be less likely to interfere with each other when flying around suns.
- Changed the default hotkey for toggling the "Toggle Auto Face Cursor" direct control mode option from Ctrl+F to Ctrl+Shift+F to reduce accidental presses.
- Ships owned by player can now be abandoned even if there are no crew on the ship.
- Added settings to turn off the flying crew and resource pick-up dotted lines.
- Using the "Load Ship (Replace Existing)" option in the ship editor will now automatically update the ship's flight direction to match the loaded ship.
- Increased the default number of auto-save, quick-save, and lost ship files from 10 to 25. (Only applies to new players.)
- Replaced the clock icon (shown next to a player's name in multiplayer when they are slowing the game down for everyone else) with a turtle icon.
- Bugfix: Crash in some very specific situations when transferring crew to a junked ship.
- Bugfix: Possible multiplayer desyncs caused by railguns.
- Bugfix: On occasion, more crew than necessary could be assigned to deliver batteries.
- Bugfix: Ion Beam Prisms were very slow to change targets after destroying their current target.
- Bugfix: If a player gets disconnected from a multiplayer game while making an in-system hyper-jump, the jumping ship(s) would disappear until another player travels to near where it jumped to.
- Bugfix: Copying, rotating, and pasting groups of parts could break resource and crew assignments when done between non-rotatable parts.
- Bugfix: The "Break Formation To Attack" setting was not functioning at all.
- Bugfix: Missions that were redeemable at any trade station in a star system would also erroneously show star icons on faction bases.
- Bugfix: Typing multiplayer chat messages longer than the text box would cause the text to be offset the next time a chat message was typed.
