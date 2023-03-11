 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 11 March 2023

Converting Animations to Webm

Build 10744266

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The ATL WebPs were getting large (like the embers on the main menu were 20MB vs. a 6MB 3084x1080 WebM. The double width is to do the side_mask function of Renpy to simulate alpha channels).

