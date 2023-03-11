Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - March 11, 2023

We're still preparing for the big celebration of Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop's birthday on April 20th, but in the meantime, there are some bugs that need fixes sooner rather than later. There will be more fixes in a few weeks, but for now, here are the changes:

Fixed several crashes.

Added medals for completing the Outstanding Execution achievements for each campaign.

Added the ability to donate $1 to the author of an official campaign. Currently, there are 3 campaigns on the list. We will add more campaigns to this system as soon as we are able to contact their authors.

Added support for SourceMod plugins that display a menu.

Fixed func_rd_no_director_aliens not setting its model on spawn.

Fixed the left bumper / L1 button on some controllers getting stuck or not working.

Fixed players who are not in a lobby being displayed as "playing a different version".

Fixed stats not being recorded for workshop missions that are not part of a campaign.

Fixed mapper-placed decals duplicating on every instant restart.

Fixed NPC character portraits remaining active after an instant restart.

Fixed the workshop uploader not correctly recording campaign, mission, and challenge titles.