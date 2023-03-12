New Languages, Mac release and more!

Greetings everyone,

We have some exciting news to share with you all today. We've just released a big update for Stay Out of the House! Here's what you can expect:

New Languages:

Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, French

We're thrilled to announce that we've added support for five new languages to the game. This means that players from all over the world can now enjoy Stay Out of the House in their native language. We understand that language can be a significant barrier for some players, and we want to make sure everyone can enjoy the game regardless of their language proficiency. So, whether you're a native speaker or learning a new language, we hope you enjoy the new languages.

Mac Build is now on Steam!

We've also added support for Mac users who play on Steam. Previously, Stay Out of the House was only available on PC, but now Mac users can join in on the fun too. We hope this will encourage even more players to try out the game and see if they can survive the horrors that lurk within the house.

Cloud Saves Added so you can play anywhere!

Finally, we're excited to announce that cloud saves have been added to the game. This means that you can now save your progress and play the game on any device. No more worrying about losing progress when you switch devices or play on the go. Cloud saves make it easy to pick up right where you left off, whether you're at home or on the move.

We hope you enjoy the latest update to Stay Out of the House. As always, we're grateful for your support and feedback. If you have any questions or comments, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Happy surviving!