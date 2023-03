Share · View all patches · Build 10744131 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey Diktators !

Today it's not one, not two, but three new skins for 3 characters!

Adolf Hitler, Joe Biden and Rodrigo Duterte.

A total of 9 new skins to destroy your opponents in style!

Patch notes:

• Fixed selected buttons color in the networkoptionscreen for controler

• Fixed lightkick combo zelensky

• Adjusted zelensky lightpunch & gauge gain adjusted

• Adjusted gauge gain lightpunch hitler