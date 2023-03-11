1.0.0.2 Hotfix

Another hotfix! Thanks so much to everyone who is trying out TWBI and giving feedback. Below is a short changelog with a few fixes and tweaks.
Also, in case it is helpful, here is a video for anyone stuck on the "Hot Desert Heat" level.
Changes
- Added "(No Heroes)" text to missions where Heroes are prohibited
- Possible fix for rare crash on Stick Man boss level
- Probably fix for occasional crash on map gen
- Further tweak to "Hold the Line" mission (added ammo crate in a helpful location)
Changed files in this update