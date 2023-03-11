 Skip to content

There Will Be Ink update for 11 March 2023

1.0.0.2 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another hotfix! Thanks so much to everyone who is trying out TWBI and giving feedback. Below is a short changelog with a few fixes and tweaks.
Also, in case it is helpful, here is a video for anyone stuck on the "Hot Desert Heat" level.

Changes

  • Added "(No Heroes)" text to missions where Heroes are prohibited
  • Possible fix for rare crash on Stick Man boss level
  • Probably fix for occasional crash on map gen
  • Further tweak to "Hold the Line" mission (added ammo crate in a helpful location)

