V1.0.023
-Major UI overhaul.
-Changed looks of clouds.
-Updated starter-gear
-Updated amount of enemies in lower tiers
-Increased coin drop rate for weak enemies from 25rp to 40rp
-might be a temporary regression; Unity database got corrupted. Recovered a backup,
-Fixed bug in tutorial menu
-Added flashing on damage
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 11 March 2023
