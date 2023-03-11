 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 11 March 2023

V1.0.023

11 March 2023

V1.0.023
-Major UI overhaul.
-Changed looks of clouds.
-Updated starter-gear
-Updated amount of enemies in lower tiers
-Increased coin drop rate for weak enemies from 25rp to 40rp
-might be a temporary regression; Unity database got corrupted. Recovered a backup,
-Fixed bug in tutorial menu
-Added flashing on damage

