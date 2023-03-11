 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 11 March 2023

0.1.14 - Foggy With A Chance Of Fixes

Build 10744036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reworked Fog Poisoning; now reduces max health.

  • Deckhand now dispels elemental debuffs and gains impact damage immunity for current hurtle when triggering Last Stand.

  • Reduced Librarian's max health from 5 -> 4.

  • Increased Bookkeeper's base max health from 44 -> 50.

  • Traveler's Pact no longer triggers when killing bosses or Pit-marked enemies.

  • Repeating Crossbow now has burstfire built in by default.

  • Increased Repeating Crossbow reload time from 2.4 -> 2.55 seconds.

  • Removed reload time penalty from Repeating Crossbow infusion trait.

  • Increased Tribow infusion trait clip size bonus from 1 -> 2.

  • Fixed Rocket Launcher not working with the burstfire from Repeating Crossbow's infusion trait. (Reported by Jazdia.)

  • Fixed Boss Detector key model not culling properly. (Reported by Jazdia.)

  • Fixed Pit fountains not curing fog poisoning or refreshing spent Revival Amulets. (Reported by Jazdia.)

  • Fixed stunned or hurtling enemies still jumping to dodge fireballs. (Reported by Jazdia.)

  • Fixed Witness energy ball not culling when too close to the camera. (Reported by Conrat.)

  • Fixed Frost Spire giving up forever if 4 summon attempts in a row fail. (Reported by Jazdia.)

