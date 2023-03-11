-
Reworked Fog Poisoning; now reduces max health.
-
Deckhand now dispels elemental debuffs and gains impact damage immunity for current hurtle when triggering Last Stand.
-
Reduced Librarian's max health from 5 -> 4.
-
Increased Bookkeeper's base max health from 44 -> 50.
-
Traveler's Pact no longer triggers when killing bosses or Pit-marked enemies.
-
Repeating Crossbow now has burstfire built in by default.
-
Increased Repeating Crossbow reload time from 2.4 -> 2.55 seconds.
-
Removed reload time penalty from Repeating Crossbow infusion trait.
-
Increased Tribow infusion trait clip size bonus from 1 -> 2.
-
Fixed Rocket Launcher not working with the burstfire from Repeating Crossbow's infusion trait. (Reported by Jazdia.)
-
Fixed Boss Detector key model not culling properly. (Reported by Jazdia.)
-
Fixed Pit fountains not curing fog poisoning or refreshing spent Revival Amulets. (Reported by Jazdia.)
-
Fixed stunned or hurtling enemies still jumping to dodge fireballs. (Reported by Jazdia.)
-
Fixed Witness energy ball not culling when too close to the camera. (Reported by Conrat.)
-
Fixed Frost Spire giving up forever if 4 summon attempts in a row fail. (Reported by Jazdia.)
Gatedelvers update for 11 March 2023
0.1.14 - Foggy With A Chance Of Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update