0.1.14 - Foggy With A Chance Of Fixes

Reworked Fog Poisoning; now reduces max health.

Deckhand now dispels elemental debuffs and gains impact damage immunity for current hurtle when triggering Last Stand.

Reduced Librarian's max health from 5 -> 4.

Increased Bookkeeper's base max health from 44 -> 50.

Traveler's Pact no longer triggers when killing bosses or Pit-marked enemies.

Repeating Crossbow now has burstfire built in by default.

Increased Repeating Crossbow reload time from 2.4 -> 2.55 seconds.

Removed reload time penalty from Repeating Crossbow infusion trait.

Increased Tribow infusion trait clip size bonus from 1 -> 2.

Fixed Rocket Launcher not working with the burstfire from Repeating Crossbow's infusion trait. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed Boss Detector key model not culling properly. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed Pit fountains not curing fog poisoning or refreshing spent Revival Amulets. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed stunned or hurtling enemies still jumping to dodge fireballs. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed Witness energy ball not culling when too close to the camera. (Reported by Conrat.)