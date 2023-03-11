03/10/23 update
Update
Additional and changes
New Skill Menu.
Modifications to screens.
Decreased number of enemies on the map.
Boss damage balancing.
Nine (Boss 1) now warns when he will use the dash.
First enlarged map.
All maps have added special eyes.
Great part of the dialogues removed!.
Maximum Charged Shot Now has a particle and its damage area has been increased!
Small bugs fixed.
