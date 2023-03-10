Some players reporting encountering with a black screen at the beginning of the game tried to be solved. We are not sure if this patch will solve all the black screen cases, but it aims to be a fast start.
Volley Pals update for 10 March 2023
Black screen hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
