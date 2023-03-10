 Skip to content

Volley Pals update for 10 March 2023

Black screen hotfix

Volley Pals update for 10 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players reporting encountering with a black screen at the beginning of the game tried to be solved. We are not sure if this patch will solve all the black screen cases, but it aims to be a fast start.

