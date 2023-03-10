 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 10 March 2023

1.657 Update - PTZ camera and pipe flow

  • added PTZ camera, lowered camera power usage to 3

  • added pipe flow materials, the real work was figuring out how to generate custom mesh UVs

  • added wiring mode number shortcuts to switch between types

  • wire/pipe color can also be set before placing

  • added green pipe color

  • added number display of possible wiring joints left to use

  • "too close" pipe segment length check decreased

  • fixed incorrect usage for toggle inputs with electric furnace, conveyor and crafter

  • added the new adaptor snap spot on the small box

In case you missed the big industrial update last week:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/505040/view/3691300790676347005?l=english

