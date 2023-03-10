1.657 Update - PTZ camera and pipe flow

-
added PTZ camera, lowered camera power usage to 3
added pipe flow materials, the real work was figuring out how to generate custom mesh UVs
added wiring mode number shortcuts to switch between types
wire/pipe color can also be set before placing
added green pipe color
added number display of possible wiring joints left to use
"too close" pipe segment length check decreased
fixed incorrect usage for toggle inputs with electric furnace, conveyor and crafter
added the new adaptor snap spot on the small box
In case you missed the big industrial update last week:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/505040/view/3691300790676347005?l=english
Changed files in this update