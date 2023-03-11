 Skip to content

Picontier update for 11 March 2023

Ver1.0.5 has been released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your continued support.
We have updated Picontier to Ver1.0.5.
Steam Ver1.0.5 [released on 2023.03.11].

【Bug Fixes】
Fixed the problem that "the state of the field is initialized" when updating to Ver. 1.0.4.
(* This does not occur when the game is started from 1.0.4.)

＜How to restore data when the state of a field has been initialized＞
If you have overwritten your saved data in 1.0.4, please go to the following saved data backup folder
Copy the file named "SaveData2023_03_05..." (the latest one possible) from the following backup folder of the saved data.
Copy the file named "SaveData2023_03_05..." from the backup folder of the save data below to a folder one level above and rename it "SaveData".
(Please rename the originally existing "SaveData" to a file name such as "NoUse.")
After going through the above actions, the saved data can be restored.

  • Backup folder location
    Windows→Windows→C:\Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\FlyhighWorks\Picontier\SaveDataBackUp
    Mac→/Users/username/Library/Application Support/FlyhighWorks/Picontier/SaveDataBackUp

