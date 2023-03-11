Ver1.0.5 has been released!

Thank you all for your continued support.

We have updated Picontier to Ver1.0.5.

Steam Ver1.0.5 [released on 2023.03.11].

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed the problem that "the state of the field is initialized" when updating to Ver. 1.0.4.

(* This does not occur when the game is started from 1.0.4.)

＜How to restore data when the state of a field has been initialized＞

If you have overwritten your saved data in 1.0.4, please go to the following saved data backup folder

Copy the file named "SaveData2023_03_05..." (the latest one possible) from the following backup folder of the saved data.

Copy the file named "SaveData2023_03_05..." from the backup folder of the save data below to a folder one level above and rename it "SaveData".

(Please rename the originally existing "SaveData" to a file name such as "NoUse.")

After going through the above actions, the saved data can be restored.