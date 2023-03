Share · View all patches · Build 10743504 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 22:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor!

"Catherine is asking for one more Fix please!"

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Fixed a uncommon gamebreaking issue with the Digging Riddle in the Outside Mansion when you use the Shovel.

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.