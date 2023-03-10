Hotfix 1.05 Changes

OTHER

Turbines no longer have infrastructure costs if playing as Sapphire Drilling

fixed some News Flashes not triggering properly in scenarios

changed the text that displays when losing the scenario Deadline in various circumstances

removed some text from Quickplay menu that wasn't accurate

fixed mouse cursor not displaying correctly in weird specific circumstances

adjusted the color of the $$$ earned display inside of the Plastic Manufactory

Just a small clean-up today from things I've caught or heard about. A couple I saw in a Twitch stream, so thank you for streaming - a couple clean-ups thanks to you.

Kyle