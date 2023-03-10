 Skip to content

Frack the World update for 10 March 2023

Hotfix 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.05 Changes

OTHER

  • Turbines no longer have infrastructure costs if playing as Sapphire Drilling
  • fixed some News Flashes not triggering properly in scenarios
  • changed the text that displays when losing the scenario Deadline in various circumstances
  • removed some text from Quickplay menu that wasn't accurate
  • fixed mouse cursor not displaying correctly in weird specific circumstances
  • adjusted the color of the $$$ earned display inside of the Plastic Manufactory

Just a small clean-up today from things I've caught or heard about. A couple I saw in a Twitch stream, so thank you for streaming - a couple clean-ups thanks to you.

Kyle

