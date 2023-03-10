Hotfix 1.05 Changes
OTHER
- Turbines no longer have infrastructure costs if playing as Sapphire Drilling
- fixed some News Flashes not triggering properly in scenarios
- changed the text that displays when losing the scenario Deadline in various circumstances
- removed some text from Quickplay menu that wasn't accurate
- fixed mouse cursor not displaying correctly in weird specific circumstances
- adjusted the color of the $$$ earned display inside of the Plastic Manufactory
Just a small clean-up today from things I've caught or heard about. A couple I saw in a Twitch stream, so thank you for streaming - a couple clean-ups thanks to you.
Kyle
