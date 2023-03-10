 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 10 March 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.137 version

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed tutorial being finished when a vehicle moves backward
  • Fixed tutorial gamepad to display the correct button on nitro
  • Fixed corruption of save slot after deleting others

