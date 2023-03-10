 Skip to content

Esperia ~ Uprising of the Scarlet Witch ~ update for 10 March 2023

Small fix V1.01.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10743317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fix to the game, I swear we better not reach 1.02 with fixes alone...

-Chapter 12x was sometimes unavailable even if the player accepted the quest. No wonder no one got the achievement...
-Nina couldn't summon an undead in Chapter 8, 8x and 9 if she had already summoned it in a previous chapter.
-Also small changes in character description to avoid text cut

Note: there is an issue with Nina summoning undeads if she's on the bottom part of the map on Chapter 8. The undead appears in the top map instead. This is known and will be fixed in an upcoming update, as it's very minor.

