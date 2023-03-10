 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 10 March 2023

SimRail PATCH 11.03.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear RailFans

Another SimRail patch arrived today! In addition to numerous fixes, Grodzisk Mazowiecki signal box, Hungarian localistation and new EDR system have appeared. 🛠👷

CHANGELOG:

MULTIPLAYER

  • Grodzisk Mazowiecki playable signal box added
  • working direction boards and announcements for other trains

STOCK

  • EU07 light switches fixed
  • EP08 engine room decal fix
  • ED250 compressor emergency valve added
  • Traxx display buttons texture fixed
  • Traxx power display logic improved
  • EU07 can now be operated only when the battery is switched on
  • simple mirror reflections option improved - now the reflections activate when driving under 25km/h

SCENERY

  • missing Power (We) signs and kilometer signs at CMK added
  • roads near Jaroszowiec fixed
  • Katowice station stair collisions fixed
  • National Stadium in Warsaw night colors improved
  • level-crossing signs fixed and crossing infrastructure between Kozłów and Starzyny expanded
  • Zawiercie platform fences' collisions fixed
  • Warszawa Włochy information board and waiting booth fixed
  • Katowice platform collisions fixed
  • Warszawa Wschodnia flying track fixed
  • Parzniew surrounding scenery improvements
  • Warszawa Zachodnia and Warszawa Stadion object collisions fixed
  • a huge pothole in a road near Sędziszów finally fixed
  • Sosnowiec Dańdówka overpass collisions fixed
  • kilometer signs near Tunel station fixed
  • terrain hole near Muchowiec patched
  • grass moved from a road near Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia
  • cars falling from Dąbrowa Strzemieszyce bridge bug fixed
  • station information displays sync corretions
  • fixed a bug that caused player to fall through scenery at Warszawa Centralna
  • camera movement now limited in tunnels

DISPATCHER MODE

  • signal box controlling equipment information in menu now correct
  • dispatcher's telephone labels corrected
  • Włoszczowa Północ signal box redecorated according to feng shui
  • dispatcher's chatbox text position corrected
  • improvements to the system detecting dispatchers sending trains in wrong direction
  • radio chat bug when using 7.1 sound system fixed
  • the dispatchers in Psary signal box can now use the doors
  • EAC-type interlock stop mode and neutral state now are displayed correctly on the domino boards
  • Olszamowice control screen fix
  • fixed a bug allowing to kick other players from a signal box
  • new EDR system introduced
  • new button in dispatcher mode to open the schedule in a new window

OTHER

  • the game will now remember the last "2" camera angle
  • passengers won't go crazy anymore when the train they want to board disappears
  • the NPCs were once again reminded not to levitate or submerge into the ground
  • the fine for travelling behind the trains should also deter the passengers from this behavior (passengers flying behind a train bug fixed)
  • Warszawa Zachodnia station announcements introduced
  • Hungarian localistation introduced
  • translation fixes in all languages
  • moved vegetation growing too close to the track across the map

