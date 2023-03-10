SimRail PATCH 11.03.2023

Dear RailFans
Another SimRail patch arrived today! In addition to numerous fixes, Grodzisk Mazowiecki signal box, Hungarian localistation and new EDR system have appeared. 🛠👷
CHANGELOG:
MULTIPLAYER
- Grodzisk Mazowiecki playable signal box added
- working direction boards and announcements for other trains
STOCK
- EU07 light switches fixed
- EP08 engine room decal fix
- ED250 compressor emergency valve added
- Traxx display buttons texture fixed
- Traxx power display logic improved
- EU07 can now be operated only when the battery is switched on
- simple mirror reflections option improved - now the reflections activate when driving under 25km/h
SCENERY
- missing Power (We) signs and kilometer signs at CMK added
- roads near Jaroszowiec fixed
- Katowice station stair collisions fixed
- National Stadium in Warsaw night colors improved
- level-crossing signs fixed and crossing infrastructure between Kozłów and Starzyny expanded
- Zawiercie platform fences' collisions fixed
- Warszawa Włochy information board and waiting booth fixed
- Katowice platform collisions fixed
- Warszawa Wschodnia flying track fixed
- Parzniew surrounding scenery improvements
- Warszawa Zachodnia and Warszawa Stadion object collisions fixed
- a huge pothole in a road near Sędziszów finally fixed
- Sosnowiec Dańdówka overpass collisions fixed
- kilometer signs near Tunel station fixed
- terrain hole near Muchowiec patched
- grass moved from a road near Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia
- cars falling from Dąbrowa Strzemieszyce bridge bug fixed
- station information displays sync corretions
- fixed a bug that caused player to fall through scenery at Warszawa Centralna
- camera movement now limited in tunnels
DISPATCHER MODE
- signal box controlling equipment information in menu now correct
- dispatcher's telephone labels corrected
- Włoszczowa Północ signal box redecorated according to feng shui
- dispatcher's chatbox text position corrected
- improvements to the system detecting dispatchers sending trains in wrong direction
- radio chat bug when using 7.1 sound system fixed
- the dispatchers in Psary signal box can now use the doors
- EAC-type interlock stop mode and neutral state now are displayed correctly on the domino boards
- Olszamowice control screen fix
- fixed a bug allowing to kick other players from a signal box
- new EDR system introduced
- new button in dispatcher mode to open the schedule in a new window
OTHER
- the game will now remember the last "2" camera angle
- passengers won't go crazy anymore when the train they want to board disappears
- the NPCs were once again reminded not to levitate or submerge into the ground
- the fine for travelling behind the trains should also deter the passengers from this behavior (passengers flying behind a train bug fixed)
- Warszawa Zachodnia station announcements introduced
- Hungarian localistation introduced
- translation fixes in all languages
- moved vegetation growing too close to the track across the map
