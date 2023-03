Share · View all patches · Build 10743052 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 21:39:19 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed the bug that did not allow getting up even when there was nothing above.

-Decreased the sound of footsteps.

-Adjustments in animations and scenes.

-Scenario improvements.

-Adjusted the movement speed of NPCs to match that of the player.

-Texture adjustments and corrections.