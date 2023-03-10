Patch 0.4.6 -- Crafting Accessibility & Unique Genes

Today I've released Mutagenic EA Patch 0.4.6, containing the following changes:
- 10 new Unique Genes
- Simplification of Gene Crafting System
- New pointer to the portal
- Achievement fixes
- New stats: Evasion, Extra Damage, Skill Radius
- New Keystones for weapon skills
- Changes to difficulty modes (and a new Endless Mode)
- Fixed a bug with Arc damage scaling
- Changes to ailment calculations
- ... many other balance changes. Importantly, fixed a double-dipping bug with monster damage scaling -- defensive stats now work properly and are more effective!
Cheers!
zediven
