Mutagenic update for 10 March 2023

Patch 0.4.6 -- Crafting Accessibility & Unique Genes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today I've released Mutagenic EA Patch 0.4.6, containing the following changes:

  • 10 new Unique Genes
  • Simplification of Gene Crafting System
  • New pointer to the portal
  • Achievement fixes
  • New stats: Evasion, Extra Damage, Skill Radius
  • New Keystones for weapon skills
  • Changes to difficulty modes (and a new Endless Mode)
  • Fixed a bug with Arc damage scaling
  • Changes to ailment calculations
  • ... many other balance changes. Importantly, fixed a double-dipping bug with monster damage scaling -- defensive stats now work properly and are more effective!

Cheers!
zediven

