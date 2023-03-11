Mini-Demo of Dialog System

We've been working on a dialog system that will bring more depth to the game. We've put together a mini-demo that offers a glimpse into what the system will entail, and we're eager for you to try it out.

We've designed it to allow you to speak freely and express yourself in any way you like. And don't worry, you can talk to them at any moment, interrupt them, choose nonsense options, or just leave. We know that there's a lot of work left to do, and we're eager to keep improving the system.