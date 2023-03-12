 Skip to content

CounterAttack update for 12 March 2023

Update v1.0.8.322

Build 10742871

-Fixed synchronization issue for online multiplayer custom campaigns
-Removed some out-of-bounds spawns on Flood Survival
-Fixed mouse not always being assigned when starting a single player game

