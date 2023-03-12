-Fixed synchronization issue for online multiplayer custom campaigns
-Removed some out-of-bounds spawns on Flood Survival
-Fixed mouse not always being assigned when starting a single player game
CounterAttack update for 12 March 2023
Update v1.0.8.322
-Fixed synchronization issue for online multiplayer custom campaigns
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update