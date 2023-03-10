Patch Notes ea v.05.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10742776 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 21:06:08 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.5.9 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Fire Shrine in Nerah's Landing was reported broken. It broke due to the upgrade. Added a message if you've already used the shrine.

Saved games should allow you to use the shrine again due to a few changes made to the shrine. So, extra bonus if you've already used the

shrine!

Rotating the camera while in combat has temporarily been disabled. I'll re-enable it in the next update. This is

a result of fixing the sky moving while a menu is open.