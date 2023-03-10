 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Journeys update for 10 March 2023

Patch Notes ea v.05.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10742776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.5.9 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes
Fire Shrine in Nerah's Landing was reported broken. It broke due to the upgrade. Added a message if you've already used the shrine.
Saved games should allow you to use the shrine again due to a few changes made to the shrine. So, extra bonus if you've already used the
shrine!
Rotating the camera while in combat has temporarily been disabled. I'll re-enable it in the next update. This is
a result of fixing the sky moving while a menu is open.

  • Fixed - Abandoned Tower minimap displays properly now

  • Fixed - Well Rested status effect should be removed/added properly now.

  • Fixed - Daze ability is working properly again.

  • Fixed - Traveling from Elderwood Forest to Kunari Plains places you on the proper spawn point in Kunari Plains

  • Fixed - Novice Kunari Plains Gate, Druin Hills Gate, and Dragonspine Mountains Gate should work properly, now

  • Fixed - Static spellbook will allow party members in slots 2 - 4 to learn the spell now

  • Fixed - Suffocating Sphere spellbook has proper logic checks when trying to learn the spell, now.

  • Fixed - Sky will no longer rotate while using menus (inventory, character sheet, etc)

  • Fixed - Fire Shrine in Nerah's Landing is working again.

  • Informational - Removed a hidden penalty from Crushed Skull injury that shouldn't have been there.

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link