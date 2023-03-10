Patch Notes ea v.05.9

EA Release - 0.5.9 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****
Developer Notes
Fire Shrine in Nerah's Landing was reported broken. It broke due to the upgrade. Added a message if you've already used the shrine.
Saved games should allow you to use the shrine again due to a few changes made to the shrine. So, extra bonus if you've already used the
shrine!
Rotating the camera while in combat has temporarily been disabled. I'll re-enable it in the next update. This is
a result of fixing the sky moving while a menu is open.
-
Fixed - Abandoned Tower minimap displays properly now
-
Fixed - Well Rested status effect should be removed/added properly now.
-
Fixed - Daze ability is working properly again.
-
Fixed - Traveling from Elderwood Forest to Kunari Plains places you on the proper spawn point in Kunari Plains
-
Fixed - Novice Kunari Plains Gate, Druin Hills Gate, and Dragonspine Mountains Gate should work properly, now
-
Fixed - Static spellbook will allow party members in slots 2 - 4 to learn the spell now
-
Fixed - Suffocating Sphere spellbook has proper logic checks when trying to learn the spell, now.
-
Fixed - Sky will no longer rotate while using menus (inventory, character sheet, etc)
-
Fixed - Fire Shrine in Nerah's Landing is working again.
-
Informational - Removed a hidden penalty from Crushed Skull injury that shouldn't have been there.
