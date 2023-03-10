(Spoilers) Game wiki just released!

Hello!

Since the game is very complicated and can be often overwhelming, I wrote a wiki explaning all the mechanics. Here it is:

Demons

Demons spawn when the lights are off. You can scare them away by turning the lights on, even if just for a second. With every demon event, you will gain one demon stack and lose one stalker stack. You can find out how many demon stacks you have by looking how many demons spawn during an event. There are three types of demon events: a) on the bed b) on the wardrobe c) on the floor. With the maximum number of stacks (3), every type of demon will spawn. After that, you should definitely keep your lights turned on for some time: otherwise every next demon spawn will trigger an attack minigame.

Stalkers

Stalkers spawn when the lights are off. You can scare them away by looking at them or turning the lights off. If you don't scare a stalker off within 60s, he is going to kill you. With every stalker event, you will gain one stalker stack and lose one demon stack. You can find out how many stalker stacks you have by looking how many stalker spawn during an event. There are three types of stalker events: a) near the toilet b) inside the wardrobe c) outside the window. With the maximum number of stacks (3), every type of stalkers will spawn. After that, you should definitely keep your lights turned off for some time: otherwise the next stalker event will kill you.

Hitmans

Hitmans are people sent to kill you. After a hitman spawns, MARKOV will send you a message containing hitman's nickname. You must /scan [username] in the Scanner app to find any information about the username. Then, depending on what information you receive, you must put it in one of the webpages found in TheHiddenWiki link list. For example, if the Scanner app outputs you a CryptoBros account, you must go to the CryptoBros.onion website and search for his username there. Then, you will receive his crypto address: this one goes in the Blockalysis.onion. You must follow this chain of various information until you find out hitman's home address. Then, you can go to HireAMurder.onion site and pay to have him killed. As time passes and more hitmans spawn, the chain of information will become more and more complex. All of the mentioned websites must be first found on TheHiddenWiki.

Anxiety

You can see your anxiety by pressing TAB. The more anxiety you have, the shorter the cooldown on various horror events, up to -50%. If you gain more than 100 anxiety, you will be killed in a cutscene. You can relieve your anxiety by buying and consuming pills from the AlphaMedicine site. They will decrease your anxiety by -50%, so it's worth it to wait until you have a lot of anxiety to take it down. Every pill purchase will increase the price, until it hits a cap.

Proxyware

Proxyware is the second app to earn money. You can download it from the Proxyware website found in TheHiddenWiki. Buying ads will increase your customer amount by the % shown in the app. Because it is a % increase, you should try to accumulate as many customers as you can before extracting any valuables out of them. E.G a 2% influx from 5000 customers is 100 customers per second and 2% influx from 500 customers is just 10 customers per second. You should extract ETH, credentials and proxies from your customers only when you really need to or when the app hits the limit of maximum 10 000 customers. Proxyware link is at position ~11 in TheHiddenWiki.

TheDarkHub

TheDarkHub should be at position ~25 in TheHiddenWiki. The main page has thread links which let you buy credentials for ETH. The Seller's Bay lets you sell cracked accounts.

Checker

Checker app can be found at position around ~26 in TheHiddenWiki. It consumes credentials and gives you cracked accounts, which sell for a lot on TheDarkHub. Checker is the most profitable earning app available, especially with bought Checker modules.

Checker modules

Buying Checker modules multiplies your credentials. You have one module "Amazoom" by default. After buying the second one, you can reuse all your credentials on the new module. Very profitable and should be rushed for.

Blackmailing

Most of the intelligence gathering websites have some form of author username on them. You can scan this username and doxx him like a regular hitman. You can then chat with him and blackmail him for some money.

Buyer's bay

The Buyer's bay marketplace pays you ETH for shipping a specific item to the right post box id specified on the order. You will have to invest some money to buy the item on various "luxury shops" located on TheHiddenWiki and then receive your money (which is more than what you paid) on Buyer's Bay. The marketplace can be found at position ~50 on TheHiddenWiki.

NSA sites

Completing all NSA sites will let you win the game. They consist of three minigames that must be successfully completed in order to gain access. The username:password to access the NSA site will be given to you by MARKOV in a text message. After completing all three NSA sites, talk to MARKOV and download an app from him.

Electricity shutdown event

After +20 min in the game, there is a chance for the electricity to be down. You have to outside to the place where AlphaMedicine pill box appears and restore electricity using the red box there.

Eye event

Eyes appear after +20 min in the game. They let you check if you're being watched by a stalker: they hide and stop talking when there is one watching you. The eyes will appear and disappear in waves.