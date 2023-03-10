- Fixed issue with layered transparent paint. Only applies to new paintings.
- When trying to join a public room and none is available, you create now automatically a public room yourself so others can join later.
- Fixed player moving when going in and out of multiplayer.
- Added "Merge" label on layer merge button for clarity.
- Made the easel less heavy to move around.
- Changed the way thick paint is applied, so you can't get overly thick paint from going over the same bit twice.
- The overlay beta can now also start as the regular game.
Vermillion update for 10 March 2023
Layer fixes & more
