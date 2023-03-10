 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vermillion update for 10 March 2023

Layer fixes & more

Share · View all patches · Build 10742615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with layered transparent paint. Only applies to new paintings.
  • When trying to join a public room and none is available, you create now automatically a public room yourself so others can join later.
  • Fixed player moving when going in and out of multiplayer.
  • Added "Merge" label on layer merge button for clarity.
  • Made the easel less heavy to move around.
  • Changed the way thick paint is applied, so you can't get overly thick paint from going over the same bit twice.
  • The overlay beta can now also start as the regular game.

Changed files in this update

Vermillion Content Depot 1608401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link