hotfix 0.8.0.0e

QoL
- Auto-aim will now auto-shoot on Gun-Slinger
Changes
- Shop-Keeper gold per level formula changed :
from 750 + 250xLevel
to 1000 + 175xLevel
Shop-Keeper also start with 2500 gold.
- GunSlinger Bolt Action Change
Now, bullet explode into sub-munition on enemy kill
- GunSlinger Sniper Change
Now, bullet explode upon killing an enemy, dealing AoE damage
- Reduced Blue-mini mushroom health, but scaled their defence up
Fixes
- Not all active talent gaining mastery upon ability usage
- Spear talents not actaully having 100% chance for crit
- Manual level-up being bugged in blacksmith/shop if you have left-over levels
- "Change Talent" and "Change Avatar" screens not going back to start-game menu upon pressing escape
