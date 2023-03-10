 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 10 March 2023

hotfix 0.8.0.0e

Last edited by Wendy

QoL
  • Auto-aim will now auto-shoot on Gun-Slinger
Changes
  • Shop-Keeper gold per level formula changed :
    from 750 + 250xLevel
    to 1000 + 175xLevel
    Shop-Keeper also start with 2500 gold.
  • GunSlinger Bolt Action Change
    Now, bullet explode into sub-munition on enemy kill
  • GunSlinger Sniper Change
    Now, bullet explode upon killing an enemy, dealing AoE damage
  • Reduced Blue-mini mushroom health, but scaled their defence up
Fixes
  • Not all active talent gaining mastery upon ability usage
  • Spear talents not actaully having 100% chance for crit
  • Manual level-up being bugged in blacksmith/shop if you have left-over levels
  • "Change Talent" and "Change Avatar" screens not going back to start-game menu upon pressing escape

