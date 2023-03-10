 Skip to content

The Grindstone update for 10 March 2023

Dragon Cove is live

Build 10742593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Brave adventurers,
Dragon Cove is now available.

Players can reach this destination from the Margo boat dock

Good luck.

Wolfs Moon studios

