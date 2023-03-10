 Skip to content

Skullborn update for 10 March 2023

New Starting Area and Tutorial

Skullborn update for 10 March 2023

New Starting Area and Tutorial

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added a new starting area and tutorial to Skullborn!

  • You will now spawn at the Elder Tree which has been corrupted and if surrounded by thorns
  • You must remove the corruption by completing a dungeon it the roots of the tree
  • In order to defeat the dangers inside you will need to gather materials, craft, and become stronger
  • Once you complete the dungeon the thorns surrounding the tree will become a vine wall
  • You may freely build within this vine wall without having to worry about other players messing with your stuff or enemies
  • When you are exploring you will be able to see the Elder Tree from very far away to help navigate and find better materials

Other changes:

  • Added block counter to building and crafting mode
  • Dungeon doors now have a floating door icon to make them less hidden (as well as all other interactable objects)
  • Can move camera while transitioning perspectives
  • After placing an item (like a crafting table) you will switch back to weapon mode
  • Bird poof sound
  • Entity health bar animates faster when losing more health
  • Dungeon Complete music
  • Dungeon builder can change dungeon darkness and add a colored tint
  • Dungeon builder can change blocks in palette
  • several UI tweaks

Fixes:

  • Camera is centered properly when crafting
  • Fixed bug where camera would flip after crafting
  • Fixed bug that prevented saving and loading dungeons
  • Fixed bug with rotating doors in dungeons
  • Fixed setting resolution
  • Fixed bug where music box didn't stop game soundtrack
  • Fixed material on music disks

