FOAD Playtest update for 10 March 2023

FOAD v0.1.0.3373

  • Audio Defaults to full now on clean install
  • Scoring after the time is up now registers on the leaderboard (sometimes you need to goto the lobby to see)
  • FOADs now have logos for their body type in armory
  • Graphical settings for reflection and gi have been updated (no more washed out looking FOAD, even on lowest settings)

