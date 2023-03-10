- Audio Defaults to full now on clean install
- Scoring after the time is up now registers on the leaderboard (sometimes you need to goto the lobby to see)
- FOADs now have logos for their body type in armory
- Graphical settings for reflection and gi have been updated (no more washed out looking FOAD, even on lowest settings)
FOAD Playtest update for 10 March 2023
FOAD v0.1.0.3373
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update