- I didn't notice until I was preparing for this install that andrei.prologue.rpa was not in there. My apologies. I had an incident with that, but I thought I fixed it with that.
- Converted a lot of animations to WebM and tested to make sure they work the same. The size was getting to me. For example, the embers in the main menu was 20MB...and the webm reduces that down to 6mb.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 10 March 2023
Minor Update and Bugfix (and 30% smaller)
