- We have solved an issue with the DLC system that was not correctly detecting the map. Players can now enjoy additional content without any problems.
- We have completed development of the Great Circus map and it is now ready to play. Explore the largest circus in the game and discover all its secrets!
Slashers update for 11 March 2023
Update 2.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
