Slashers update for 11 March 2023

Update 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10742347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have solved an issue with the DLC system that was not correctly detecting the map. Players can now enjoy additional content without any problems.
  • We have completed development of the Great Circus map and it is now ready to play. Explore the largest circus in the game and discover all its secrets!

