Sea of Blood update for 10 March 2023

Update 1.2.16

New

  • You can now fast travel using the map to some select locations after visiting them for the first time.

Tweaks

  • Some HUD elements are now larger, for clarity.
  • The font size of the tooltip now scales with screen resolution.

