Zombie Prison Break update for 10 March 2023

Quality of Life Update

Build 10742335

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fun stuff:

  • The blowgun auto reloads after you shoot it. It was way too much work to reload yourself after every shot :)
  • Zombies can open doors now if needed! Good luck escaping them.
  • When you kill a zombie, you will know it. A kill sound happens.
  • When a zombie dies, points appear on the screen as another confirmation that you killed it.
  • Ankle-biters are now mouth breathers when running. They are extra scary now!
  • There are 15 seconds between each round now, with a countdown. Now you have 15 seconds to grab a drink real quick :)

The less fun stuff:

  • Added a field of view adjuster that lets you go between 70 and 110 field of view.
  • Added volume adjustment.
  • Added a controls screen.
  • Hitting the "ESC" key now exits the pause menu.
  • Various bug fixes.

