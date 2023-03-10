Quality of Life Update

The fun stuff:
- The blowgun auto reloads after you shoot it. It was way too much work to reload yourself after every shot :)
- Zombies can open doors now if needed! Good luck escaping them.
- When you kill a zombie, you will know it. A kill sound happens.
- When a zombie dies, points appear on the screen as another confirmation that you killed it.
- Ankle-biters are now mouth breathers when running. They are extra scary now!
- There are 15 seconds between each round now, with a countdown. Now you have 15 seconds to grab a drink real quick :)
The less fun stuff:
- Added a field of view adjuster that lets you go between 70 and 110 field of view.
- Added volume adjustment.
- Added a controls screen.
- Hitting the "ESC" key now exits the pause menu.
- Various bug fixes.
Changed files in this update