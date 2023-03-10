 Skip to content

Adore update for 10 March 2023

0.12.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10742159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Human bosses would not be affected by Bakiz's blind ability.
  • Fixed: Some situations where the quest pointers would be activated wrongly.
  • Fixed: A lot of translation issues.
  • Fixed: Legendary creatures health bar would not start full in some situations.
  • Fixed: Player was able to capture a creature while generating an orb during the Escort the Orb event.
  • Fixed: Clawoo synergy that causes slow would activate in the sanctuary creatures in some situations.
  • Fixed: Some wrong colors of panel buttons.
  • Fixed: Wrong button image of the Mineral Flower quest item.
  • Changed some spawn points of the second floor creatures during the Ixer Second Encounter.
  • Changed the Arcane Core's description.
  • Fixed: Sheen orbs would not be deactivated by Gryin's special ability.
  • Fixed: Some unrounded numbers in some cooked foods.
  • Fixed: Venra would not look at its target before throwing its projectile in some situations.
  • Fixed: The ascension panel would deactivate after pressing the deactivation button in some situations.
  • Fixed: Louxar's stomp VFX would not activate during the Ixer Second Encounter.
  • Fixed: Bodin's Armor Break Synergy would not activate in Human Bosses.
  • Fixed: A deactivated item would still drop during the run.
  • Fixed: Some situations where the quest indicator would not work properly.
  • Fixed: Some VFXs would play during the credits cutscene.
  • Fixed: Player would enter inside the elevator geometry during the Second Ixer Encounter in a situation.
  • Fixed: Some navigation problems during the Second Ixer Encounter.
  • Fixed: Quest pointers would remain active while panels were open.
  • Added SFX to artifact shop, upgrade and gem panels.
  • Changed mentions in tutorials of the creature's special ability from "Special Attack" to "Special Ability".
  • Fixed: Some wrong texts in Bakiz's synergies.
  • Fixed: Wrong text in Scrah's Hunter of Packs synergy.
  • Fixed: Blessed and Super Blessed icons not working correctly in the sanctuary.
  • Deactivated the expedition counter until the expedition's panel is unlocked.
  • Fixed: First Concentration quest with the wrong quest indicators.
  • Changed portal text from "Advance in Expedition" to "Advance in Ascension" during an Ascension.
  • Changed score text from "Expedition" to "Ascension" during an Ascension.
  • Fixed: Some attack speed issues with some creatures.
  • Fixed: Some legendary creatures health bar issues.
  • Fixed: Sheen able to use multiple special attacks.
  • Fixed: Creature stuck after activating the attack during the mount animation.
  • Fixed: Zarkee would not hit human bosses in some situations.
  • Fixed: Player would be able to walk around during dialogue right after entering the village.

