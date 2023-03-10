DPC Spring Tour Kickoff

A big congratulations from all of us here at Dota to the Gaimin Gladiators, who outlasted 17 of the best teams in the world to take top prize at The Lima Major this past weekend, earning themselves a cool 400 DPC points and a strong start on this year’s road to The International.

The 2023 DPC Season continues with the Spring Tour, starting March 13th and culminating at the end of April with the Berlin Major, hosted by ESL.

Supporters Clubs

Show off your support for your favorite teams by joining their Supporters Club. Today we're shipping an initial set of supporters clubs, with more to be added in the coming days.

Teams who submit content to feature in a Supporters Club bundle receive 50% of all of their team's bundle sales. Fans who choose to support teams will receive increasing amounts of content provided by their favorite team(s), depending on the tier purchased:

Bronze Tier

A badge for your favorite team, which will appear in your friends list, player profile, Versus Screen, and in-game scoreboard (swappable if you purchase more than one team's bundle)

1 Team Fantasy Player Pack

1 Basic Fantasy Player Pack

Silver Tier

All the perks of the Bronze Club

Sprays to liven up your map and Loading Screens

2 additional Team Player Card Packs

6 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Gold Tier

All of the perks of the Bronze and Silver Clubs

A special in-game HP-bar badge, as well as Emoticons and Chat Wheel Lines to proclaim your allegiance in-game

3 additional Team Player Card Packs

7 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Note: Content is subject to availability based on a team's content submission.

DPC Fantasy

If you're new to Fantasy or might like a refresher, peruse this recap before you unpack your cards and play. You can also check the How to Play breakdown in the FANTASY section of the client for full details.

The Basics

For each weeklong period, fans set a Fantasy roster made up of two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player Cards. Player Cards on a roster score Fantasy points based on how well they perform in that period's matches. Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn more points.

Player Card Packs

All players have been granted 10 starter packs claimable on the DPC menu under the Watch tab. Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota. Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future.

When you open a pack you'll receive player cards from the specific region you have selected.

Regional Fantasy

Each DPC region is its own Fantasy league with its own player cards and unique lineup. You may choose to participate in multiple regional leagues, and you will earn Fantasy Levels based on your best fantasy league performance for the period. For instance, if you place in the top 10% of one league and the top 50% of another, you will receive the points for the top 10% placement. Region rewards do not stack.

At the end of each period, you will earn levels based on the Fantasy points for that period. Rewards will be unlocked based on your current overall Fantasy Level.

Scoring Matches

All Division I matches during the Spring 2023 Tour are eligible for Fantasy play. The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player's score. If a team plays more than one series during a period, only their highest-scoring series will count.

Players that score in the top 100%/50%/25%/10% will earn 1/2/3/4 Fantasy Levels. Each level grants 350 Shards, and every fourth level doubles the prize to 700 Shards.

Once your lineups are set, make sure to follow all of the upcoming action in the Watch section of the client or on the DPC homepage.