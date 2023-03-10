2023 updates, so far..

2023 03 10
- added 2nd grenade position while aiming for both explosives and smokes
- changed default scope zooms for Real Guns weapon set to 1.5x
- fixed corpse head sometimes getting stuck under bodies falling over
-- added radar system for anyone who hasn't gotten a kill in over a minute with an arrow that pings and points to the closest player to them every 5 seconds until they do, for 2 3 and 4 player DM modes
2023 03 08
- added RL position close to head for aiming
- added zoom to PB RL and TGs while aiming
- changed aim and zoom config menu options
- changed movement to pair with zoom aim sens
- changed time for body parts to 15 seconds
- changed zoom to min for grenades from heli
- fixed deathcam zoom when pausing in TP mode
- fixed heli mode timer option sticking to 30
2023 01 05
- added 3rd factor to calculate into Skill Ratings dealing with point distributions
- adjusted formatting of Teams Mode score displays for percentages and centering text
- fixed Predator Mode cloaking sometimes showing grenade throwing starter positions
-- changed Predator Mode cloaking to "glitch" when switching weapons but only a flash
Changed files in this update