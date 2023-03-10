 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 10 March 2023

2023 updates, so far..

2023 03 10

  • added 2nd grenade position while aiming for both explosives and smokes
  • changed default scope zooms for Real Guns weapon set to 1.5x
  • fixed corpse head sometimes getting stuck under bodies falling over
    -- added radar system for anyone who hasn't gotten a kill in over a minute with an arrow that pings and points to the closest player to them every 5 seconds until they do, for 2 3 and 4 player DM modes

2023 03 08

  • added RL position close to head for aiming
  • added zoom to PB RL and TGs while aiming
  • changed aim and zoom config menu options
  • changed movement to pair with zoom aim sens
  • changed time for body parts to 15 seconds
  • changed zoom to min for grenades from heli
  • fixed deathcam zoom when pausing in TP mode
  • fixed heli mode timer option sticking to 30

2023 01 05

  • added 3rd factor to calculate into Skill Ratings dealing with point distributions
  • adjusted formatting of Teams Mode score displays for percentages and centering text
  • fixed Predator Mode cloaking sometimes showing grenade throwing starter positions
    -- changed Predator Mode cloaking to "glitch" when switching weapons but only a flash

