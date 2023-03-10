 Skip to content

PH0B0S update for 10 March 2023

L0VE Day 1.5 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added longer hit indicators (frame 1 -> 4)
  • Adjusted enemy spawnpoints of the Chess stage
  • Reduced enemy spawn count on Chess stage
  • Made ammo drops larger
  • Adjusted Minotaur's visuals
  • Added new easter egg...
    That's right, I listen to feedback.

