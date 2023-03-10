L0VE Day 1.5 Patch

- Added longer hit indicators (frame 1 -> 4)
- Adjusted enemy spawnpoints of the Chess stage
- Reduced enemy spawn count on Chess stage
- Made ammo drops larger
- Adjusted Minotaur's visuals
- Added new easter egg...
That's right, I listen to feedback.
