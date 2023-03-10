DLC Release and Prologue Update!

Hello fellow preppers!

Today is the day! We are releasing our first DLC! On this occasion we invite you to watch the developer's stream! Also, we have released a big update with bug fixes and improvements! Please find the full change log below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882510/Mr_Prepper__Animal_Farm_DLC/

Also, there is a bundle Main game + DLC + OST available at lower price!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25279/Mr_Prepper__Anniversary_Edition/

Prologue Changelog

Combat overhaul.

Two-button attack system (left and right) or select a different attack style in game settings to fit your preferences. You can also switch back to the old combat system.

Improved attack animations and effects.

Added critical hits.

Improved camera action during sequenced fights to eliminate excessive zooming in and out on waves of enemies.

Added new combat tutorial

Changed default key bind for weapon switch to F from Q. Q and E are now attack buttons by default.

Texts with info about action keys now display actual current key binds.

Changed the room-extending button to a more eye-catching color.

Updated the calendar with days of the week and the ability to look at future and previous months.

Workbench box is now a regular container, and you can put anything you want in there and disassemble items from there.

Materials will now go straight to the player's inventory instead of workbench box when disassembling items.

When crafting gear items, it will switch automatically to the gear tab in inventory.

When disassembling an item that has multiple color variants, you will now get recipes for all color variants at once (for example, cups or pots).

You will no longer get stuck on forest paths in specific situations.

During pause, Prepper will no longer charge a lot of dialogues to display at once.

Few tweaks to item suspicion settings.

Agent buff is now dependent on grade, not on total suspicion.

Fixed agent buff not having a proper description.

Few crafting recipe tweaks.

Updated credits.

Credits button added to main menu.

Added weather to locations.

Eat all mechanic is now available depending on the amount of food points or stamina given by the food (items that give a lot of points will not have eat all feature to prevent loss of items).

Fixed a visual bug that occurred when the player moved equipped items directly onto the scene.

Images on the scene will no longer cover dialogues (for example electricity icons).

Improved the display of item weight to allow for more than two digits.

Improved the changing of dialogue colors.

Fixed the buff system to prevent situations where buff icons were not displayed correctly.

When Prepper goes to bed, he receives the ""keep calm"" buff to prevent fainting before falling asleep.

Fixed the functioning of trading during pause.

Newspaper will not fall underground anymore.

Quality of Life change - change of the trade layout to accommodate more items

Radio has new function now - weather forecast;

Improved display of the wilting icon on plants - removal of situations in which the icon was not displayed but should

Improved fast stacking of items in boxes when moving them - fast relocation now correctly finds items to stack and stacks them together

Fix prepper dialogue during Agent inspection that displayed at an inappropriate time after completing an agent's visit

Eat all mechanics improved - now only eats enough to be full

Improved automatic activation of dialogs by neighbors, which could sometimes interrupt other relevant dialogues

Various minor UI tweaks.

Other small tweaks and fixes

