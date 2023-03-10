Update 0.6.4 | Facility "Atlantis"

Welcome to our latest update for DEFCON: Xenos! We've been working hard to bring you new content, rebalanced gameplay, and bug fixes. Here's a rundown of what's new:

New Content

Facility “Atlantis”

We're proud to announce the addition of our newest level, Facility Atlantis! This Research Lab is hidden in the midst of the Atlantic, and we can't wait for you to explore it. With new challenges and threats to overcome, Facility Atlantis is sure to keep you on your toes.

The Slinger

We're excited to introduce our newest enemy, the Slinger! With their advanced long-range capabilities, they can shoot at you even if you're behind cover, providing a completely new kind of challenge. You'll have to be quick on your feet and strategic in your approach if you want to overcome this formidable foe. Take on the challenge and see if you have what it takes to outsmart the Slinger!

Urgency Missions

We have added "urgency missions" which become available once you have completed the Paris mission. Urgency missions are issued on a semi-random basis, meaning that they are only available for a limited time and will be replaced if you choose not to play them. Urgency missions are very different from regular ones. There are 4 different types of Urgency missions and they are played on a variety of new maps. With this update, we have added two of those maps.

Gameplay Changes & Bugfixes

Balancing

We've heard your feedback and made some adjustments to make the game more enjoyable. We reduced the difficulty of early waves in Paris, as well as the HP of Rhino enemies. We also rebalanced the final boss Demolitionist in Berlin.

Bug Fixes

We fixed a bug where some Rhino bosses had the wrong dash size value, and adjusted the experience value for certain mini bosses. Enemies should no longer spawn within your field of vision.

We hope you enjoy these updates and as always, happy hunting!

The DEFCON: Xenos Team

Changelog

Additions

Added side missions: small levels with short time limits

New achievements for side missions

Added new enemy: Slinger

Added new boss: Tyrant

Added new level "Facility 'Atlantis'"

Added new subspecies for Rhino enemy

Changes

Removed knockback effect of Razor Blade Augmentation - Torque

Rebalanced final boss Demolitionist in Berlin

Reworked texts in mission selection

All bosses are now able to do their special attacks through walls, ignoring line of sight

Side missions are now disabled until after the first level

Disabled best time in result screen for now

Reduced difficulty of early waves in Paris

Reduced HP of Rhino enemy

Updated some gear icons

Changed name of "Artillery" agent to "Artillerist"

Slightly reworked enemy spawn rates during bossfights

Slightly reworked gamemode menu

Bugfixes