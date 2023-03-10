Grandiose 4.4

I still made new changes and new fixes to the game, Grandiose is absolutely not abandoned, as long as it continues to be profitable for me, I will continue to work on it, and things don't seem to slow down !
- Dramatically slowing down the game clock, giving them more time to acclimate to the game before dark.
- A change in the bed code allows the player to advance further in time to go directly from dusk to dawn.
- Motion blur can be adjusted in the game's graphics settings.
- The game is now compatible with screens with a ratio other than 16/9.
- A language selection menu has been added at the start of the game.
Changed files in this update