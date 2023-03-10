 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grandiose update for 10 March 2023

Grandiose 4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10741878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I still made new changes and new fixes to the game, Grandiose is absolutely not abandoned, as long as it continues to be profitable for me, I will continue to work on it, and things don't seem to slow down !

  • Dramatically slowing down the game clock, giving them more time to acclimate to the game before dark.
  • A change in the bed code allows the player to advance further in time to go directly from dusk to dawn.
  • Motion blur can be adjusted in the game's graphics settings.
  • The game is now compatible with screens with a ratio other than 16/9.
  • A language selection menu has been added at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Grandiose Depot 1504111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link