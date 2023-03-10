Grandiose 4.4

I still made new changes and new fixes to the game, Grandiose is absolutely not abandoned, as long as it continues to be profitable for me, I will continue to work on it, and things don't seem to slow down !

Dramatically slowing down the game clock, giving them more time to acclimate to the game before dark.

A change in the bed code allows the player to advance further in time to go directly from dusk to dawn.

Motion blur can be adjusted in the game's graphics settings.

The game is now compatible with screens with a ratio other than 16/9.

A language selection menu has been added at the start of the game.