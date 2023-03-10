Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #6 is live!

**
Hello hello, Neighbors!
The wait is over, and Patch #6 has just hit Steam! We highly recommend stopping by the park as you might stumble upon something new, testing trampolines, and checking out new animations! You'll find all that + more in this Update.
Before we take a closer look at all the changes, as always, we wanna say that we're grateful to our players and the community for your feedback and sharing your thoughts with us. We're sure we'll do even more exciting stuff together!
What's new
🌳Good day to spend it outdoors
The trails in the park might look rather familiar, but something has certainly changed, don't you think? Get some fresh air and take a walk in the park to find it out!
Improvements
🤫Ready or not, I'm coming
A wardrobe has always been one of the best spying spots, but now hiding there is more fun. The animations of getting into a closet have been improved, while the Neighbors got completely new ones. Let us know in the comments which one takes the first place in your heart.
⛱️Bounce..bounce...let it never stop
Take a break during your investigation, and check out new trampolines in town.
📌Office keeps getting more comfy
Quentin has decided to do a little rearrangement in the hub, do you like it?
⚙️Customize the game settings as you think it suits you better!
Check out the new FOV option in the settings menu.
Full Patch Notes
Hello Neighbor 2 - Version v1.2.3.4 Update
New features:
- Get some fresh air and check what's new in the park 🌳
Improvements:
- Ai is getting smarter and now catches you better
- Hiding in wardrobes is now more fun with new & improved animations
- New trampolines in town!
- Quentin's office has been improved 📌
- Now you can change FOV in settings ⚙️
- Main map improvements here and there
Fixed issues & Other improvements:
- Neighbor no longer sticks during the boss fight
- Quentin no longer sticks behind the chair
- UI attack notification no longer remains on the screen after the cutscene
- Terrace lighting in the Bakery has been fixed
- Issues with taking baths have been fixed
- Lighting in Quentin's hub has been fixed
- Items spawn has been fixed
- Crosswalk no longer paints Quentin and items
- A steam train in a tree house got its wheels back 🚂
- A paper airplane no longer hangs in the air at the Neighbor's house on the first night
- No more doughnuts in the air after the basement cutscene
- Inners of the wardrobes at the Mayor's house now look just fine
- Quentin can't climb on the gears mechanism anymore
- Museum sign is looking good now
- Clothes on the roofs have been polished
- Quentin no longer jumps by standing on the edges of the trampoline
- The Taxidermist's fence material has been fixed
- The entrance door in the Bakery no longer collides with the wall
- Objects near the tree house are now positioned correctly
DLC:
- Brisket no longer teleports to the starting point after interacting with Quentin
- Quentin no longer gets stuck in the wall
- Ladders have been fixed
- The loading screen has been fixed in Back to School
- Music outside the residence is back
- Loading of objects have been fixed
Feel free to join our [Discord](discord.gg/neighborgames) server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!
See you in Raven Brooks!
Till next time!
tinyIra, & Eerie Guest
