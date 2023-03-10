Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #6 is live!

**

Hello hello, Neighbors!

**

The wait is over, and Patch #6 has just hit Steam! We highly recommend stopping by the park as you might stumble upon something new, testing trampolines, and checking out new animations! You'll find all that + more in this Update.

Before we take a closer look at all the changes, as always, we wanna say that we're grateful to our players and the community for your feedback and sharing your thoughts with us. We're sure we'll do even more exciting stuff together!

What's new

🌳Good day to spend it outdoors

The trails in the park might look rather familiar, but something has certainly changed, don't you think? Get some fresh air and take a walk in the park to find it out!

Improvements

🤫Ready or not, I'm coming

A wardrobe has always been one of the best spying spots, but now hiding there is more fun. The animations of getting into a closet have been improved, while the Neighbors got completely new ones. Let us know in the comments which one takes the first place in your heart.

⛱️Bounce..bounce...let it never stop

Take a break during your investigation, and check out new trampolines in town.

📌Office keeps getting more comfy

Quentin has decided to do a little rearrangement in the hub, do you like it?

⚙️Customize the game settings as you think it suits you better!

Check out the new FOV option in the settings menu.

Full Patch Notes

Hello Neighbor 2 - Version v1.2.3.4 Update

New features:

Get some fresh air and check what's new in the park 🌳

Improvements:

Ai is getting smarter and now catches you better

Hiding in wardrobes is now more fun with new & improved animations

New trampolines in town!

Quentin's office has been improved 📌

Now you can change FOV in settings ⚙️

Main map improvements here and there

Fixed issues & Other improvements:

Neighbor no longer sticks during the boss fight

Quentin no longer sticks behind the chair

UI attack notification no longer remains on the screen after the cutscene

Terrace lighting in the Bakery has been fixed

Issues with taking baths have been fixed

Lighting in Quentin's hub has been fixed

Items spawn has been fixed

Crosswalk no longer paints Quentin and items

A steam train in a tree house got its wheels back 🚂

A paper airplane no longer hangs in the air at the Neighbor's house on the first night

No more doughnuts in the air after the basement cutscene

Inners of the wardrobes at the Mayor's house now look just fine

Quentin can't climb on the gears mechanism anymore

Museum sign is looking good now

Clothes on the roofs have been polished

Quentin no longer jumps by standing on the edges of the trampoline

The Taxidermist's fence material has been fixed

The entrance door in the Bakery no longer collides with the wall

Objects near the tree house are now positioned correctly

DLC:

Brisket no longer teleports to the starting point after interacting with Quentin

Quentin no longer gets stuck in the wall

Ladders have been fixed

The loading screen has been fixed in Back to School

Music outside the residence is back

Loading of objects have been fixed

Feel free to join our [Discord](discord.gg/neighborgames) server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!

See you in Raven Brooks!

Till next time!

tinyIra, & Eerie Guest

