Update 187: DLSS - Released!

As part of our continued efforts in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of visuals, immersion and performance in a game with hundreds of players partaking in battle, we're pleased to be releasing War of Rights Alpha Update 187: DLSS today!

The main feature of the update, as the name would suggest, is the implementation of Nvidia’s nifty DLSS and DLAA offerings for anyone using an Nvidia RTX graphics card, sporting much improved post processing options available within the game.

While DLAA brings the best, cleanest post processing to War of Rights to date, DLSS offers a potential major boost in performance should your system be GPU bottlenecked. DLSS achieves this by upscaling from a lower than native resolution.

Below are a few examples from the benchmark of what sort of performance improvements you might be able to get using the different DLSS modes - please note that this will greatly vary on your hardware setup. The results below are tested on the Very High graphics settings preset in 4k resolution using an i9900k CPU and a RTX 3080ti GPU:

DLSS Off (Native Resolution)

Average FPS: 55.11

DLSS Quality

Average FPS: 74.29

DLSS Balanced

Average FPS: 75.83

DLSS Performance

Average FPS: 77.47

DLSS Ultra Performance

Average FPS: 79.47

DLAA (Native Resolution)

Average FPS: 53.67

Using another PC consisting of a 7950x CPU and a RTX 4090 GPU as well as a 1440p monitor and running higher graphical settings than even available in the released game, the differences between the old native modes and the new DLSS options are rather stark at very little, if any, image quality loss as demonstrated in the below gif:

Other features of Update 187: DLSS include a wide release of the latest game mode to join the roster, Contention, now available to all server owners and supported across all battlefields within the game. Another long-awaited quality of life addition is also part of the update; the missing overview maps in a hand drawn style of the active area. We have spent some time moving away from individually authored maps and now instead support an automated, but accurate, generation based on the actual in-game levels. This automation will be crucial in, eventually, being able to support overview maps of community created levels using the Atlas editor (currently in-development).

Added Nvidia’s DLSS and DLAA (available to Nvidia RTX graphics card users) settings to the graphics options menu.

Contention on Antietam, Harpers Ferry, South Mountain and Drill Camp is now available via the server settings menu.

Added automated overview maps to all game modes and areas within the game.

Added a “Tiffany” -style Eagle flagstaff finial.

Added shell jackets for musicians.

Added gloved shell jacket and sack coat variations.

Added rank striped navy blue trouser variations.

Updates to the customization options of the 4th Pennsylvania cavalry.

Minor updates to character hair materials.

Added snare drum textures for 14th North Carolina, 12th South Carolina, 7th Maine and 32nd Ohio.

Added national flags for 8th Florida, 13th Georgia and 7th Maine.

Overhauled the R. Miller barn model.

Fixed a badly scaled stables model, Antietam.

Prevented ragdolls from getting impulses from bullet hits in an effort to reduce the amount of corpses getting yeeted.

Players in spectator mode are no longer counted in the team balance calculation.

Prevented knocked down players from attempting to enter vehicle seats (possible fix for getting stuck in a knocked down state if a player was knocked down while interacting with artillery).

Adjusted decal sorting/overflow prioritization order in an effort to reduce large, flashing decals on buildings for instance.

Fixed the chat not automatically scrolling to the bottom when new messages are received if the user has manually scrolled up in the chat, making it look like new messages won't show up.

That's all for now. We look forward to be seeing you all in the sharpest, most detailed, and best performing WoR experience to date!

