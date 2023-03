It's friday and it's time to deliver.

The rats who've been running through the mazes so far have given great results, the scent trail is working wonderfully, the hint too, overall a great control run!

But what if that was changed?

In this update, there are 4 new -huge- mazes, and they do have a button and food pellet within, but there's no way of telling where they always are!

Will you be able to reach the end still or will you be lost in the maze?