20230310定期更新-莉莉白关卡完成+新CG实装 & 新的路线开启

当前版本为 limit(n->7) 0.n

2023年3月10日的定期更新：

重点更新：

1、完结了莉莉白关卡的制作，包括BOSS阶段、剧情、CG、新技能

莉莉白的关卡在3-1的隐藏道路之后，将通往游戏的第二结局

这里放一下关卡截图：







再次感谢BakuP老师为游戏绘制的CG插画~~ 太可爱了~



爱发电的相关内容也有更新，具体请留意我们的爱发电

此外需要注意的是：

二阶段如果没及时打掉莉莉黑，莉莉白会给莉莉黑回满血，并且试图打莉莉白的时候莉莉黑回来阻止你打莉莉白，结果就是莉莉白无限给两人回血，可以说是地狱阶段了……

三阶段给BOSS 春精双子 莉莉白&莉莉黑 完美的收个尾，弹幕非常华丽非常华而不实~

把程序一度卡出6帧FPS的PPT( 最后把绝大部分装饰性贴图都删除了

弹幕设计：XXXYYY

感谢叉歪佬的设计和手把手教我用CS~

感谢测试游戏的小伙伴们~

如果有在游玩过程中感觉到这个阶段帧数全程都很低（指跑不满60帧）或者出现激光时变成20帧以下的小伙伴，还请在评测、私信、Q群、Steam讨论版留下您的反馈，并告诉我们电脑CPU和GPU的型号，我们会努力优化这个阶段的。

现阶段暂时是保证开激光的时候能跑到57帧上下，60帧是不可能的（擦汗）

总之会努力优化的，感谢大家的支持！

2、击败莉莉双子或从3-4的隐藏通道进入，可以到达新的区域“秘密遗迹”

会有全新的敌人、BOSS、剧情、分支路线、技能和属性奖励等待着大家



不过因为是新的区域，所以目前只开了两关3种新敌人

3、孢子双剑士做了一半再次搁置

这个BOSS好难啊↑ （对制作和挑战双方都是）

以下是零碎更新：

1、实装了反斩机制和正宗苇名抖刀术，弹反时有帧数速度加成

2、新增Shader功能，标题界面首次应用热扭曲纹理

3、修复了小怪架势韧性条错位的BU

4、血瓶数上限增加为6，并添加第二排

5、新增了成就

6、修正了一些显示BUG、擦弹不再需要闪避动作

7、让中国美味蘑菇的投石AI大显神通

8、修复神砂岚时间过长的BUG

9、完善部分剧情的文本翻译

版本号会在秦心关卡推出后改为0.7

感谢大家的支持！

Regular update on March 10, 2023:

Key updates:

1、Completed the production of Lillywhite stage, including BOSS stage, plot, CG and new skills

After the hidden road of 3-1, Lilly's level will lead to the second end of the game

In the third stage, BOSS Spring Gemini Lily White&Lily Black finished perfectly, and the screen was very gorgeous, very flashy~

If you feel that the number of frames in this stage is very low (less than 60 frames) or you become a partner of less than 20 frames when there is a laser in the process of playing, please also leave your feedback in the evaluation, e mail, Tencent group, Steam discussion board, etc, and tell us the model of computer CPU and GPU.

We will try to optimize this stage.

2、Defeat Lily Gemini or enter from 3-4 hidden channels to reach the new area "Secret Relics"

But because it is a new area, only two levels and three new enemies have been opened

3、Spore Double Swordsman made half of it and put it aside again

The version number will be changed to 0.7 after the launch of Kokoro checkpoint

Thank you for your support!